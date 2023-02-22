2 Rohingya children sustain bullet wounds in Cox's Bazar gunfight

Bangladesh

UNB
22 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 07:26 pm

UNB
Two Rohingya children suffered bullet injuries in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing supremacy at Irani Pahar in Ukhiya upazila of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims are Ummey Hafsa, 11, daughter of Obaidul Hoque and Abul Foez, 8, son of Abdul Khaleq. They live at Rohingya camp No.8 in the upazila.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said a series of clashes took place between two Rohingya groups since morning in Irani Pahar area.

The two children sustained bullet injuries on their way homes from a school around 12 noon while the rival groups were exchanging gunfire, he said.

They initially were first taken to MSF Hospital in the Rohingya camp and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment from Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, the OC said.

