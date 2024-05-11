Rohingya youth shot dead at Teknaf Rohingya camp

Crime

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Rohingya youth shot dead at Teknaf Rohingya camp

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Rohingya youth shot dead at Teknaf Rohingya camp

A Rohingya youth was killed after being shot in the Rohingya refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The incident took place at the Rohingya camp in Hnila Union of the upazila around 8:30am today (11 May), said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani of Teknaf police station.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Alam, 48, a resident of the e-block of the registered Rohingya camp.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OC said, "Mohammad Alam as en route to a local arbitration meeting this morning. Upon reaching the intersection of the connecting road between C-Block, D-Block, and E-Block of the camp, a group of 5/6 unidentified miscreants stopped him." 

"Later, Mohammad Alam was picked up and taken near a local school where he was fatally shot by the assailants," he added. 

OC Osman Gani said the police were uncertain about the motive behind the killing. However, it is suspected that the murder may have stemmed from a struggle for dominance within the camp.

He also said the police operation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

He further noted that the body of the deceased had been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Bangladesh

Rohingay camp / Refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

3h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

1d | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos