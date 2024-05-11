Rohingya youth shot dead at Teknaf Rohingya camp

A Rohingya youth was killed after being shot in the Rohingya refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The incident took place at the Rohingya camp in Hnila Union of the upazila around 8:30am today (11 May), said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Osman Gani of Teknaf police station.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Alam, 48, a resident of the e-block of the registered Rohingya camp.

The OC said, "Mohammad Alam as en route to a local arbitration meeting this morning. Upon reaching the intersection of the connecting road between C-Block, D-Block, and E-Block of the camp, a group of 5/6 unidentified miscreants stopped him."

"Later, Mohammad Alam was picked up and taken near a local school where he was fatally shot by the assailants," he added.

OC Osman Gani said the police were uncertain about the motive behind the killing. However, it is suspected that the murder may have stemmed from a struggle for dominance within the camp.

He also said the police operation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

He further noted that the body of the deceased had been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.