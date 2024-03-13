Police shootout in Malaysia leaves 3 dead, including one Bangladeshi

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 04:01 pm

Police shootout in Malaysia leaves 3 dead, including one Bangladeshi

Police found a Glock 17 gun with seven bullets, drills, grinders, machetes, and hammers in the car, which was allegedly owned by a man from Bangladesh, according to The Star reports

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three people, including one Bangladeshi national, were shot dead by police during a gunfight as they were suspected to be members of Centro Gang, reports The Star, a Malaysian newspaper.

The shootout occurred around 11:30 am on Monday (11 March) on the Pekan-Kuantan bypass at KM17, leaving two Vietnamese men and a Bangladeshi, aged 36, 44, and 38, dead in their car, according to Malayasia police.

Pahang police chief Comm Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said a police team saw the car acting oddly near the Pahang State Development Board in Pekan. The police asked the car to stop, but it sped away.

The suspects hit the back of a police car during a chase. When police got out to check, the suspects shot at them. Police shot back in self-defence, killing all three men in the car.

Police found a Glock 17 gun with seven bullets, drills, grinders, machetes, and hammers in the car, which was allegedly owned by a man from Bangladesh, according to The Star reports.

The two men from Vietnam had visitor passports.

Comm Yahaya said, "We are still checking the background of the Bangladeshi. The gang's method was to break into jewellery shops, use a grinder to open the safe, and steal the jewels."

He added that this case is being looked into as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code. Police think these men were behind six gold shop robberies since last June.
 

