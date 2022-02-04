2 more Chattogram GPO officers fired for embezzling Tk30 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 02:17 pm

2 more Chattogram GPO officers fired for embezzling Tk30 crore

Two more officials of Chattogram General Post Office (GPO) have been fired for embezzling funds.

Two years ago, the GPO found evidence of embezzling Tk30 crore in five years.

The two employees - Chattogram GPO Superintendent Nipul Tapas Barua and Assistant Postmaster Saiful Islam Chowdhury - were relieved from duty on Sunday (30 January).

In the same incident, Assistant Postmaster Nur Mohammad and Postal Operator Sarwar Alam Khan were fired on 26 January 2020. The police then arrested them.

Besides, 22 more officers and employees were transferred back then.

Chattogram GPO Deputy Postmaster General (DPMG) Dr Md Nizam Uddin said two more people have been sacked for embezzling money. Departmental action is being taken against them and the Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the matter.

While investigating the embezzlement of Tk45 lakh from two customers two years ago, the GPO's investigation committee identified 14 members of a gang, including post office officials.

The fraud ring opened accounts at the GPO with a photo of one person and information of another. During the investigation, the ACC found 10 such accounts and embezzlement of Tk30 crore. The entire cycle was under the control of a few GPO employees.

