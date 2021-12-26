2 killed as train hits bus in Narayanganj

Two people were killed and five others severely injured as a train hit a bus on a railway crossing in Narayanganj city this evening.

The injured have been sent to the Narayanganj General Hospital, reports Prothom Alo.

Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shah Zaman said, "the accident took place around 6.30pm when a Narayanganj-bound train hit a bus of Ananda Paribahan on the rail crossing at No. 1 Railgate area of Narayanganj sadar upazila, leaving two people dead on the spot and five others injured."

The police officer said that a fire service team was carrying out rescue operation.

"Dhaka-Narayanganj train communications have been suspended due to the accident," added the OC.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be known.