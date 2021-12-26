2 killed as train hits bus in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:01 pm

Related News

2 killed as train hits bus in Narayanganj

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two people were killed and five others severely injured as a train hit a bus on a railway crossing in Narayanganj city this evening.

The injured have been sent to the Narayanganj General Hospital, reports Prothom Alo.

Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shah Zaman said, "the accident took place around 6.30pm when a Narayanganj-bound train hit a bus of Ananda Paribahan on the rail crossing at No. 1 Railgate area of Narayanganj sadar upazila, leaving two people dead on the spot and five others injured."

The police officer said that a fire service team was carrying out rescue operation.

"Dhaka-Narayanganj train communications have been suspended due to the accident," added the OC.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

Top News

train hits bus / Narayanganj / Train accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

9h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

9h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

46m | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market