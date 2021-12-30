2 killed in Gulistan bus crash; policeman in driver’s seat, claim onlookers

Two have been killed when a bus of "Srabon Poribahan" crashed at the capital's Gulistan area on Thursday. The onlookers have claimed that a policeman was driving the bus when the incident happened.

The incident, taking place in front of Gulistan Trade Centre, injured three people, two of whom later died after being taken to the hospital.

One of the deceased is Md Tushar (35) but the identity of the other two could not be discerned.

Officer in Charge (OC) of Paltan Police Station, Salahuddin Mia, said that no case has been filed in connection to the incident yet but the police have kept an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in their custody to look into the matter.

There have been mixed response as to why the police was driving the bus.

Some onlookers said, the policeman was trying to move the bus from the middle of the road to a safer place when the bus lost its control. The bus earlier ended up injuring a law enforcer and the driver and helper fled the scene soon after, they added.