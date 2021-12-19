2 killed in Dinajpur road accident

Two people were killed as a speeding bus crushed a van on Dhaka-Dinajpur highway near Tatkapur of Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when the Dinajpur bound passenger bus of Shyamoli Paribahan (Dhaka Metro B-14-4403) coming from Dhaka ran over the vehicle, leaving the van driver and its passenger dead on the spot.



The deceased were identified as van puller Saidul Islam, 45, and passenger Jahurul Islam, 38, both were hailed from Bhatpail Noyapara village in Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila.

Birampur police station officer in charge confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said that police have recovered the bodies and handed them over to their families.



Police have identified the killer bus and trying to arrest the bus driver," the OC added.

Meanwhile, an unnatural death (UD) case has been filed with the Birampur police station.