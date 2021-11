Two brothers were killed in a clash between supporters of two rival candidates for the upcoming union parishad election in Gangni upazila of Meherpur.

At least 20 others were injured in the incident that took place at 9:30am on Monday in Dhola village of Kathuli union, Gangni police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bazlur Rahman confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Jaharul Islam and Sahadul Islam, sons of Badsha Mia.