2 fined for harvesting legs from frogs while those are alive in Satkhira

Two people were recently fined in Satkhira for harvesting legs from frogs while those are alive in Satkhira and selling the leg meat.

According to locals, Ashutosh Das and Sarjit Das of Tala Upazila in Satkhira hunted down 60 frogs and were separating their legs from the bodies to process and sell the meat.

The frogs were alive when their bodies were cut off and were embracing a slow and painful death.

Rakib Hussain, a neighbour of the perpetrators immediately called the Wildlife Crime Suppression Unit when he saw the horrific act unfold beside his backyard.

Following the tip, police raided the place on Sunday (3 July) and held the two.

However, they were later released after fining them only Tk2,000 each, confirmed Assistant Sub-Inspector of Tala police station Shawkat Hossain.

Tala Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prashant Kumar said it is a crime to catch any wildlife.

"Under the Wildlife Conservation Act, two youths have been fined Tk2,000 each for killing frogs. Everyone is being advised not to catch and kill wildlife," he added.

Amphibians such as frogs, toads, newts and salamanders, are the world's most threatened group of vertebrates.

Of the 6,800 species assessed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, 41% are classified as threatened. The main threats to their survival are well known and include disease, pollution, habitat loss and climate change.

Besides, humans collect many frog species as food. This trade spreads disease, destroys their habitats and reduces control of mosquitoes and agricultural pests that frogs eat.