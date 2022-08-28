Case against 'Hawa' movie to be withdrawn

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:46 pm

Case against 'Hawa' movie to be withdrawn

The court has accepted the withdrawal plea and decided to pronounce the verdict at a later date

(Left) Earlier this month a suit was filed against the director of the contemporary popular film ‘Hawa’, where a Common Myna (locally called shalik) was seen being held cage-captive and later eaten. (Right) A scene from the telefilm ‘Shesh Golpota Tumiee’, where a parrot is seen captivated in a cage.
The case filed against the film "Hawa" by the Wildlife Crime Unit will be withdrawn as the issue is said to be settled outside of court.

The decision was taken in response to an appeal filed by the director of "Hawa" conveying that he was not aware of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012, said the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ministry in a press release Sunday (28 August).

As the case is cognisable under section 43 of the Wildlife (Preservation and Security) Act, 2012, an application has been made to withdraw the case under Section 248 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The court has accepted the withdrawal plea and decided to pronounce the verdict at a later date, said the press release.

In the recently released film, a Common Myna (locally known as Shalik) bird is shown to be bound in a cage. At one point in the film, the bird was killed and then eaten.

The same film's behind-the-scenes footage features a stingray fish being picked up from the sea.

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, the director of the film, claimed no animal was harmed in the movie.

He said that dummies were used for the sake of the story.

