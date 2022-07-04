2 barking deer rescued from Sarah Resort

Two barking deer, locally known as 'Maya' deer, have been rescued during a drive of c at the Sarah Resort in Gazipur.

However, the resort authority claimed that they were not aware of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012.

Later, they gave an undertaking that no wildlife animal will be kept in the captivity of the resort in future.

Photo: Courtesy

Wildlife Crime Control Unit Director ASM Jahir Uddin Akon warned that the drive against those, who illegally capture and display wildlife animals in resorts, will continue across the country.

The rescued deer were later handed over to the authority of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.