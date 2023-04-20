4 die as truck collides with bus on Dhaka-Bhanga expressway

Four people were killed as a truck collided with a bus on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway today.

Eighteen others have been injured in the accident, said Highway police OC Mollah Zakir Hossain.

He said the accident occurred around 9am Thursday when the Shariatpur-bound Padma Travels bus collided with a broken-down truck from behind in the Bejgao area of Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj.

Photo: TBS

Two people died on the spot. They were identified as Hajera Begum, 50, and Saiful Islam, 30. Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives, said the OC.

Two others died after being taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex. They are Arif, 23, and an unidentified woman, confirmed Dr Farhana, doctor on duty at the Upazila Health Complex.

All the injured were brought to the Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex of whom four have been taken to Dhaka, said Dr Farhana.

Sreenagar Fire Service Warehouse Inspector Mahfuj Riben said the number of casualties might increase, rescue operation is ongoing.

District Police Superintendent of Police Mahfuz Al Mamun said that four people have died and two bodies have already been handed over.