2 dead as truck hits three-wheeler in Mymensingh

Two people were killed and three were injured when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Netrakona road in Gouripur upazila of the former on Wednesday (22 March) night.

The deceased were identified as Humayun Kabir, 20, driver of the CNG run auto-rickshaw from Beltoli Dakkhinpara area, and Rubel Mia, 32, son of Abdul Sattar of Beltoli Maddhyapara area of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm in the Charpara Madrasa area when a sand-laden truck hit the Shyamganj-bound auto-rickshaw, leaving one dead on the spot and four others injured, said officer-in-charge of Gouripur police station Mahmudul Islam.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared Rubel dead.

Police seized the truck and recovered the bodies. The truck driver managed to flee the scene.