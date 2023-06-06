2 Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing in Brahmanbaria

Two Bangladeshis were injured in firing by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Dhwajnagar border in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila on Tuesday morning.

The injured are Azam Ali Bhuiyan, 55, and Iqbal Bhuiyan, 45.

Lt Col Ashik Hasan Ullah, commanding officer of BGB 60 Battalion, said the duo were herding cows near the Indian border in Dhwajnagar village when the BSF men suddenly opened fire on them.

Local people rescued them and admitted them to Kasba Upazila Health Complex for treatment, he added.

The BGB official further said a flag meeting is scheduled to be held with the BSF in the afternoon.