Another Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing at Chuadanga border

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 05:54 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A Bangladeshi was killed in India's Border Security Force (BSF) firing on the Indian side of the border near Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga early today. 

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, a cattle trader, son of Rahmatullah of Pirpurkula village in Damurhuda upazila. 

Earlier on 13 September, another Bangladeshi named Mizanur Rahman was killed in BSF firing on the Nonaganj border near Jibannagar upazila of the same district.

Alamgir Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Damurhuda Model Police Station, said a man named Rabiul Islam is missing. The BGB called a flag meeting to seek information about Rabiul.

Lt Col Sayeed Mohammad Zahidur Rahman, commander of Chuadanga-6 BGB, said, "After holding a flag meeting with the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), we have confirmed that a Bangladeshi has been killed at Thakurpur border."

