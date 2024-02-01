India expresses regret over killing of BGB member in BSF firing: Foreign ministry

TBS Report
01 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 04:27 pm

Both India and Bangladesh are committed to collaborating on addressing and preventing such incidents along the border in the future, said the foreign ministry spokesperson

Foreign ministry&#039;s spokesperson Seheli Sabrin speaks at a weekly media briefing at the ministry on 10 December 2023. Photo: BSS
Foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin speaks at a weekly media briefing at the ministry on 10 December 2023. Photo: BSS

India has officially conveyed its regret regarding the death of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member who was shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the Benapole border. 

"Both India and Bangladesh are committed to collaborating on addressing and preventing such incidents along the border in the future," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said while responding to queries from journalists at a press conference on Thursday (1 February).

Earlier on 23 January, BGB member Rais Uddin, who sustained injuries after being shot by BSF men, died while undergoing treatment in India. 

The foreign ministry spokesperson also mentioned that Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is scheduled to embark on his first bilateral visit to India from 7 to 9 February. 

During this visit, the distribution of Teesta water will be discussed alongside addressing various bilateral matters, she added.

She noted that it is uncertain whether there will be discussions about China's investment in Bangladesh's Teesta project during this visit. 

However, she mentioned that if India expresses an interest in this matter, it can be discussed during the visit.

