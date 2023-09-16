Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Chuadanga's Jibannagar border

A 50-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Chuadanga's Jibannagar border early Friday.

Mizanur Rahman was the son of Nabisuddin of Sheikhpara village of Shailkupa upazila of Jhenaidah district.

He used to live in his father-in-law's house in Benipur village of Shimanto union of Jibannagar.

Family sources said his body has been kept at the Krishnanagar Mahakuma Hospital morgue in India.

Ishabul Islam Milton, chairman of Shimanto Union Parishad, said Mizanur Rahman was trading Indian cattle for some time. "Recently, he was involved in human trafficking."

He said Mizanur and his associates illegally went to the Nonaganj border of Krishnaganj police station in India's West Bengal with some people on Thursday night.

"BSF troops opened fire on them while they were returning, leaving Mizanur dead on the spot. However, others managed to return safely," he said, adding that the process of handing over his body to Bangladesh is underway.

SM Jabid Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jibannagar police station, said Mizanur's wife Isnahar verbally informed the police about her husband's disappearance on Saturday.

Quoting Border Guard Bangladesh BGB Maheshpur-58 Battalion Director Lt. Col. Masud Parvez Rana, the OC also said that BGB wrote a letter to their Indian counterpart BSF for a flag meeting on Saturday afternoon.