17th National Furniture Fair to kick off on 6 October

The 17th National Furniture Fair, the biggest event in the domestic furniture industry, is going to start on 6 October, aiming to develop the country's furniture industry and increase exports of furniture.

A virtual press meet was organised on Saturday to mark the inauguration of the fair where Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest, according to a press release.

From the Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association, its chairman Salim H Rahman presided over the event while its president KM Aktaruzzaman was also present as a special guest.

There will also be a children's painting competition on an opening day along with the main fair. Attractive prizes will be given to the first 10 participants for the best picture in the competition and each participant will get a certificate and sketchbook. The theme of the painting was "houses like pictures".

This time, the fair, which has been taking place for the last 16 years, will be held at the International Convention City of Bashundhara in the capital. There will be 182 stalls of 34 companies like Hatil, Akhtar, Navana, Pertex, Regal, Nadia and Brothers. The fair continues till 10 October.

Furniture worth $190.36 million were exported in the financial year 2021-22, which is 38.87% more than the previous financial year. Currently, Bangladesh exports furniture to India, Nepal, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and European Union countries.