Microenterprise fair spotlights sustainable products

The second day of the three-days fair of 'Shupno Somahar: Eco-Friendly Micro Enterprise Fair 2024' under PKSF's Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 8-10 February. Photo: TBS

Micro-entrepreneurs from across the country showcased hundreds of their environmentally friendly products at the "Shuponno Somahar: Environment-friendly Microenterprise Fair 2024."

This pioneering event, which began on Thursday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, highlighted the diverse offerings of organic and handmade goods produced by micro-entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation under its Sustainable Enterprise Project, the fair features 110 stalls representing 47 organisations and 77 individual micro-entrepreneurs.

A diverse array of organic and handmade products is on display, including leather goods, Jamdani textiles, silk sarees, hand-loomed items, jute products, antique jewellery, wooden and clay crafts, dried fish, and various sweets and snacks.

The fair has attracted a significant number of visitors since its opening, generating promising sales and marketing opportunities for participants. The event aims to promote the marketing of high-quality, value-added products produced through environmentally sound practices within the microenterprise sector.

"We have received a positive response from the very first day," said Sunita Barman, manager of Karu Fashion.

"Many people are interested in our products, some purchasing them immediately and others discussing potential bulk orders."

Echoing this sentiment, Abdul Hakim, proprietor of Jamdani Weaving, stated, "Our primary goal in participating is to network with potential customers and collaborators. This fair provides a valuable platform for such connections."

Visitors expressed their appreciation for the diverse product offerings under one roof.

Munni Akter, a visitor, said, "I am delighted to find such a wide range of antique items and food products from across the country in one place. It is usually difficult to find these things all together."

The fair welcomed approximately 2,000 visitors on its opening day, with similar numbers attending the first half of the second day. It remains open to the public from 10am to 8pm until its conclusion tomorrow.