'Jamai Mela': A fair of fish and festivity

A fish trader holds a large live fish to attract customers at “Jamai Mela” in Poradah of Bogura’s Gabtali upazila on Wednesday. As most of the buyers at the fair are sons-in-law, the fish fair is popularly known as “Jamai Mela” (fair of sons-in-law). Photo: Khorshed Alam

The 400-year-old fair in Poradah of Bogura's Gabtali upazila has become even more popular in recent years for its sales of fish. Traders claim fish worth at least Tk5 crore is sold at the day-long fair.

As most of the buyers are sons-in-law the fish fair is popularly known as "Jamai Mela" (fair of sons-in-law).

The sons-in-law are invited to their in-laws' homes and given some money as gifts. With the money, the sons-in-law buy fish at the fair.

The sons-in-law try to buy as big fish as possible to show their appreciation for their in-laws.

Although the fair, held on the banks of the Ichhamati River in the upazila, is only one-day long, the sale of fish starts from the evening of the previous day and continues until late at night on the day of the fair.

Fishes being displayed at the Jamai Mela in Bogura's Gabtali upazila. Photo: Khorshed Alam

Retail traders buy fish from wholesale traders and sell them all day long. There are about 450 to 500 fish stalls there. From dawn, thousands of people from different districts flock to the fair.

Traders and fair organisers told The Business Standard that there is a sales record of at least Tk5-7 crore at the fair in previous years.

At the fair yesterday, black carp, gangesh, chital, boal, rui, catla, mrigel, hangri, grass carp, silver carp, bighead, kalibaus, and pangas caught the attention of the buyers. A huge marlin fish (bird fish) weighing one maund (a maund is equal to 37.2kg) also added a different dimension at the fair. Tk 60,000 was being asked as the price of the fish. However, buyers offered up to Tk30 thousand, said seller Sharif Talukder.

Amir Hossain, a resident of Poradah and a fish trader, said that all kinds of fish are brought to the fair. Airh, baush, rui, catla, and black carp weighing 26-27kg caught from the Jamuna River.

The fish trader said that bighead carp and black carp were being sold at Tk1,000 per kg and baush was being sold at Tk2,000 per kg.

Jainal Abedin, the owner of wholesale shop Khaja Baba Arat, said fish worth about Tk70 lakh was sold from 3:30am to noon yesterday. He said there was high demand for fish weighing 5 to 15 kg.

Large fish draws the attention

Rezau Karim Maidul, a resident of Mahisaban union, got married in the same area. He came to the fair with his father-in-law and bought fish worth Tk2,000.

Rezau Karim said, "The fair has been going on since before our birth. It is now also known as the Jamai Mela. The sons-in-law buy big fish and bring them to in-laws' houses."

Monir Hossain from Kaipada area came to his in-laws' house at Maria village of Mahisaban union on the occasion of the fair. Regarding the role of sons-in-law at the fair, Monir Hossain said, "All the fathers-in-law give us money to buy fish. The sons-in-law buy fish with that money. The sons-in-law also add some money from their own pockets to buy larger fish in order to impress their in-laws."

Photo: Khorshed Alam

Sabbir Ahmed, who visited the Poradah Mela for the first time after his marriage, told TBS, "I also came to buy fish from the fair. The joy of Poradah Mela is more than Eid in this area. However, the competition among the sons-in-law to buy fish seems like an exaggeration to me."

History of the fair

Locals say that the fair began with the sale of wooden furniture. Over time, fish have taken over that place. Locals celebrate the fair like Eid.

There was a huge banyan tree at the fair site about 400 years ago. One day a monk suddenly appeared there. Later the monk built an "ashram" there. At one stage, the place became a holy place for Hindus.

Every year on the last Wednesday of Magh, the Hindu community organises a Sanyasi Puja at the place. Devotees from far and wide come briskly to the puja. As the day progresses, the number of people at the place keeps increasing. This is how the Poradah Mela started.

Lutfar Rahman Sarkar Swapon has been in charge of the fair several times in the past. He said, "The fair has been going on since the time of our ancestors, we have also continued this tradition."

Other attractions

Apart from fish, sweets are also famous at the fair. The in-laws have to offer sweets to everyone who comes to the fair.

These sweet shops are set up at the south end of the fair. The price of fish-designed sweets are Tk400 per kg, white sweets are Tk200, sponge sweets are Tk300, hashikhushi sweets are Tk500, and pillow sweets are Tk500 per kg.

After the Jamai Mela, the next day a "Bou Mela" (women's fair) is also held at the same place. At the time, women usually collect various products of their choice.