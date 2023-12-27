EPA with Japan to integrate Bangladesh into global value chain, lead to increased investment

The draft of the proposed Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which outlined 17 sectors encompassing trade in goods, customs procedures, trade facilitation, investment, electronic commerce, among others, is expected to aid Bangladesh integrate into the global value chain.

Unveiling the draft at the Secretariat today (27 December), Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh of the commerce ministry said, "As a result of this agreement, Bangladesh will be easily included in the global value chain. At the same time investment, and trade will increase."

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori said the agreement will facilitate the two countries' development.

As per a Ministry of Commerce press release, the proposed EPA outlines 17 sectors that will serve as the scope and coverage for implementation by both nations.

The identified sectors encompass trade in goods, incorporating trade remedies, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation (CPTF), sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS), technical barriers to trade (TBT), trade in services, investment, electronic commerce, government procurement, intellectual property, competition/subsidies/state-owned enterprises, improvement of the business environment, labour, environment, transparency, cooperation, and dispute settlement.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori emphasised its potential to foster development in both countries, anticipating enhanced cooperation across various fields, including business investment.

The ambassador also emphasised that the EPA would be a mutually beneficial arrangement for both countries.

The full report on the draft EPA is available on the Ministry of Commerce website: www.mincom.gov.bd .

Bangladesh wants to finalise the signing of the EPA with Japan by the agreed-upon deadline of December 2025 to maintain duty-free market access to Japan, the world's third-largest economy, he said.

As per the Ministry of Commerce notification, in an effort to enhance trade and investment between Bangladesh and Japan, steps have been initiated to finalise the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two nations. As part of this initiative, a joint feasibility study is currently underway between Japan and Bangladesh.

Subsequently, on 12 December, the two nations released a joint declaration affirming the commencement of a joint feasibility study. The decision to elevate the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership was made during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan from 25-28 April.

The Joint Study Group report meticulously assessed the current status in diverse sectors of both countries, and its completion involved active participation from government, private sector, academia, and business representatives.