Looking forward to signing an economic partnership agreement with Japan: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 06:10 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh and Japan are looking forward to signing an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in the days to come.

"We thank the Government of Japan for being our one of the largest development partners. We are looking forward to conclude an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in the days ahead," she said in a joint statement after signing eight instruments with Japan following bilateral talks with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office Wednesday (26 April). 

The premier said, "It is always a pleasure to be in Japan- a beautiful country that is close to my heart."

"I am particularly delighted to be able to undertake my official visit to Tokyo after we have completed the 50th anniversary of establishment of our diplomatic relations," she said. 

Tokyo and Dhaka already agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study for signing an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

Bangladesh is trying to continue the existing duty-free export facility by signing either an EPA or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the rich Asian country before the LDC graduation in 2026.

Once the proposed EPA is signed, trade and investment between the two countries will increase. The door of economic cooperation will be further expanded.

