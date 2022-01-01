Parliament to go into 16th session on 16 January

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 08:28 pm

All health protocols will be maintained during the session

Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

The 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into its 16th session on 16 January as President Abdul Hamid on Saturday summoned the first session of 2022. 

The president, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution, said a JS media release on Saturday afternoon.

As per the provisions of the constitution, the president will address the first session of the new year. Besides holding discussion on the president's address, some important bills are scheduled to be placed and passed in the session.

All health protocols will be maintained during the session.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session.

 

Parliament / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

