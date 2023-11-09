15 arson incidents reported during 8-9 Nov blockade: Fire service

A total of 15 arsons were carried out by 'unruly people' from 6am Wednesday to 7pm Thursday across the country, according to the media cell of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Nine buses, four covered vans and two trucks were burned in these arsons, it stated.

According to statistics, one transport was set on fire every three hours and one bus was set ablaze every four hours during the BNP enforced blockade.

A bus of Asian Paribahan was set on fire in the Matuail area of Jatrabari around 6:43pm on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected

In addition, one bus was torched every six hours in Dhaka city, it added.

Among the arsons, seven incidents took place in various areas in Dhaka, including Hazaribag, Tatibazar, Kakoli, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Baridhara and Matuail.

Besides, three more arsons took place in Gazipur followed by two in Barguna and Gournadi, one in Khagrachari, one in Shibganj upazila of Bogura, and one in Noakhali.