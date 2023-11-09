15 arson incidents reported during 8-9 Nov blockade: Fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

15 arson incidents reported during 8-9 Nov blockade: Fire service

Nine buses, four covered vans and two trucks were burned in these arsons.

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:29 pm
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A total of 15 arsons were carried out by 'unruly people' from 6am Wednesday to 7pm Thursday across the country, according to the media cell of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence. 

Nine buses, four covered vans and two trucks were burned in these arsons, it stated.

According to statistics, one transport was set on fire every three hours and one bus was set ablaze every four hours during the BNP enforced blockade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A bus of Asian Paribahan was set on fire in the Matuail area of Jatrabari around 6:43pm on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected
A bus of Asian Paribahan was set on fire in the Matuail area of Jatrabari around 6:43pm on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected

In addition, one bus was torched every six hours in Dhaka city, it added.

Among the arsons, seven incidents took place in various areas in Dhaka, including Hazaribag, Tatibazar, Kakoli, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Baridhara and Matuail.

Besides, three more arsons took place in Gazipur followed by two in Barguna and Gournadi, one in Khagrachari, one in Shibganj upazila of Bogura, and one in Noakhali.

 

Top News

Arson / Fire Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

11h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

12h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

13h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

14m | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

1h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

2h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

3h | TBS Economy