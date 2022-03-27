1,497 students to receive 'Muktijoddha Scholarship' this year

This year 1,497 students, who are descendants of freedom fighters, will receive scholarships under the "Muktijoddha Scholarship Scheme" which was initiated by the government of India in 2006 for the descendants of freedom fighters.

Each year the Government of India awards scholarships to the descendants of freedom fighters who fought in Bangladesh's Liberation War to commemorate their contribution to the war, said a press release by the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

Ministry of Liberation of War Affairs extended their support to identify and select the students from all corners of Bangladesh.

Originally, the scholarships were awarded to Higher Secondary and Undergraduate level students.

Undergraduate students were awarded Tk24,000 per year for four years and Higher secondary students were awarded Tk10,000 per year for two years.

The scholarship was re-launched in April 2017 during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

A new scheme was set to benefit 10,000 students from Bangladesh for a period of five years at the Higher Secondary (Tk20,000) and Undergraduate (Tk50,000) levels.

As of now, 19,082 students have benefited under this scheme, and an amount of Tk44.99 crore has been utilised for this purpose.

In line with India's strong commitment, the government of India has renewed the scholarship scheme for another five years beginning 2022-23, the press release added.

The scholarship amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the student by the method of Direct Bank Transfer