14 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

14 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

"The outpost commander will hold a briefing over this matter at Tomru later in the day," BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 01:08 pm
Representational image/File Photo
Representational image/File Photo

At least 14 personnel from Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tormu, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels on Sunday (4 February), BGB Headquarters said.

"The Commanding Officer of the Tumbru BGB camp Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury will give details about this in a press conference. The press conference will be held in the afternoon at Tumbru Primary School," BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said.

"The 14 BGP members entered Bangladesh earlier on Sunday after being attacked by rebels. We have been hearing gunshots and rocket fires since morning," said Lama Union Nirbahi Officer Santunu Kumar Das quoting Ghumdum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"BGP members entered Bangladesh this morning and have surrendered their weapons to the BGB," said a government top official seeking anonymity.

A BGB high official said the BGP members entered Bangladesh at around 8:45am.

"As per procedure, we have disarmed them. They are now in our custody. We have informed the government and high officials for further decision. We are alert on the border," he added.

Insurgent groups engaged in continuous firing, mortar shelling and rocket launcher explosions with Myanmar military junta forces centred on occupying the border camp since Saturday (3 February).

A Bangladeshi has been injured in the firing.

"Heavy gunfire has been heard since 8am. There is a lot of fear, we do not know what will happen," said one local.

Top News

BGB / Myanamr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

4h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

1h | Panorama
Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

23h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

17h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

15h | Videos
Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

Eyelashes are made in Saidpur

4h | Videos