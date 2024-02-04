14 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

At least 14 personnel from Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tormu, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels on Sunday (4 February), BGB Headquarters said.

"The Commanding Officer of the Tumbru BGB camp Md Saiful Islam Chowdhury will give details about this in a press conference. The press conference will be held in the afternoon at Tumbru Primary School," BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said.

"The 14 BGP members entered Bangladesh earlier on Sunday after being attacked by rebels. We have been hearing gunshots and rocket fires since morning," said Lama Union Nirbahi Officer Santunu Kumar Das quoting Ghumdum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz.

"BGP members entered Bangladesh this morning and have surrendered their weapons to the BGB," said a government top official seeking anonymity.

A BGB high official said the BGP members entered Bangladesh at around 8:45am.

"As per procedure, we have disarmed them. They are now in our custody. We have informed the government and high officials for further decision. We are alert on the border," he added.

Insurgent groups engaged in continuous firing, mortar shelling and rocket launcher explosions with Myanmar military junta forces centred on occupying the border camp since Saturday (3 February).

A Bangladeshi has been injured in the firing.

"Heavy gunfire has been heard since 8am. There is a lot of fear, we do not know what will happen," said one local.