Myanmar violence spillovers: 7 educational Institutions shut in Bandarban

At last seven educational institutions in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district have been declared shut in light of the ongoing violent clashes between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group the Arakan Army in Myanmar's bordering Rakhine state.

Shantanu Kumar Das, Executive Officer of Naikhongchhari upazila, said amid fear, the local administration has decided to close the seven educational institutions.

The educational institutions are--Tambru Government Primary School, Bhajabunia Government Primary School, Baishfari Government Primary School, Tumbru West Government Primary School and South Ghumdhum Government Primary School, Ghumdhum High School and Mishkatul Nabi Dakhil Madrasha.

Triroton Chakma, Naikhongchhari upazila Education Officer, said people left their locality amid the ongoing clashes in Myanmar to a safer place.

According to the BGB, 18 border guards of Myanmar have taken shelter in the bordering area and of them two were injured.