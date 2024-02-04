Myanmar violence spillovers: 7 educational Institutions shut in Bandarban

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

Myanmar violence spillovers: 7 educational Institutions shut in Bandarban

UNB
04 February, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 08:54 pm
A school in Bandarban. Photo: TBS
A school in Bandarban. Photo: TBS

At last seven educational institutions in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district have been declared shut in light of the ongoing violent clashes between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group the Arakan Army in Myanmar's bordering Rakhine state.

Shantanu Kumar Das, Executive Officer of Naikhongchhari upazila, said amid fear, the local administration has decided to close the seven educational institutions.

The educational institutions are--Tambru Government Primary School, Bhajabunia Government Primary School, Baishfari Government Primary School, Tumbru West Government Primary School and South Ghumdhum Government Primary School, Ghumdhum High School and Mishkatul Nabi Dakhil Madrasha.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Triroton Chakma, Naikhongchhari upazila Education Officer, said people left their locality amid the ongoing clashes in Myanmar to a safer place.

According to the BGB, 18 border guards of Myanmar have taken shelter in the bordering area and of them two were injured.

 

Myanmar / Border / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

5h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

5h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

12h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

1h | Videos
66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

2h | Videos
Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

3h | Videos
Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

7h | Videos