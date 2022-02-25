13th anniversary of army officers martyred in Pilkhana massacre observed solemnly 

The 13th anniversary of the Bangladesh Army officers killed in a barbaric massacre that took place at the Pilkhana BDR (now BGB) headquarters in the capital on 25-26 February 2009 was observed with due solemnity on Friday.

74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in the carnage, says a press release.

On the occasion, Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, military secretary to the president, Major General Naqib Ahmad Chowdhury, military secretary to the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, Md Akhtar Hossain, senior secretary to the home ministry, Border Guard Bangladesh Director General, Major General Md Shafinul Islam, and family members of the martyred army officers paid homage to the memory of the slain army officers, placing wreaths at their graves in the Banani military cemetery in the capital.

After placing wreaths, they observed a minute of silence in honour of the martyrs while military personnel on duty saluted.

Prayers were offered seeking salvation of the departed souls of the martyrs.

A milad mahfil and special prayers also took place in the central mosque of all cantonments, attended by all levels of army personnel and their family members.