12kg LPG price to increase by Tk40 

The price for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from private suppliers has been increased by Tk40.

Currently, every 12kg cylinder of LPG sells at Tk993 which will be increased to Tk1,033 from 1 September as per the directives of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

Earlier, the price for each 12kg cylinder was increased by Tk102 in July.

Previously private operators were at liberty to set their own prices. But on 12 April this year, the BERC determined and set the price for LPG for the first time, both in the public and private sector.



It was said back then in April that the commission will adjust the retail price of LP Gas based on the Saudi contract price of Propane and Butane.