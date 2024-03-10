Omera to supply industrial LPG to Fakir Fashions 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Omera Petroleum Limited, a leading local energy company, will supply industrial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Fakir Fashions, an apparel maker in Bhulta, Narayanganj. 

"It is a significant milestone in the industrial energy landscape of the country, promising enhanced efficiency and sustainability," Omera said in a statement formally announcing the collaboration. 

It has introduced industrial LPG solution under the brands names "Omera Priority" and "Omera Gas One" with a focus on LPG supply security, customer-centric approach, and Health, Safety, and Environmental Quality (HSEQ) standards.

Fakir Fashions has an apparel manufacturing infrastructure boasting over 50 tonnes of knitting, 55 tonnes of dyeing alongside 230 sewing lines. 

By utilising LPG to power their boilers and stenters, it expects to improve energy efficiency by 30% compared to diesel. 

The move comes as part of the apparel maker's commitment to protecting the environment by adopting innovative energy solutions.  

Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, managing director of Fakir Fashion, and Tanzeem Chowdhury, CEO of Omera Petroleum was present at the launch programme.  

