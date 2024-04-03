LPG price slashed by Tk3.34 per kg

Energy

UNB
03 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 03:24 pm

Related News

LPG price slashed by Tk3.34 per kg

This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

UNB
03 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 03:24 pm
Photo: Representational
Photo: Representational

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has lowered the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk3.34 per kg, setting the new rate at Tk120.18 per kg, down from the previous Tk123.52.

This price change will be effective from 6:00pm today (3 April), indicating a decrease in household and commercial expenses.

BERC at a press briefing said that the price for a standard 12kg LPG cylinder will now be Tk 1442, down by Tk 40 from the previous price of Tk1,482.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5kg to 45kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

Furthermore, the price for "auto gas", the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also seen a lower rate at Tk 66.21 instead of the previous price of Tk67.68 per litre.

Notably, LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than 5%.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of declining costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.

Top News

LPG / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

4h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

4h | Videos