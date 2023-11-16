12 vehicles set on fire across country amid blockade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:37 pm

Two buses, two covered vans, five trucks, two Lagunas, and one train were burnt in the BNP-Jamat countywide blockade

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:37 pm
Two buses were set on fire in the capital’s Mirpur-1 on Tuesday (14 November). Photo: Fire Service
Two buses were set on fire in the capital’s Mirpur-1 on Tuesday (14 November). Photo: Fire Service

On the 5th phase of the BNP-Jamat countywide blockade between 6pm on Wednesday (15 November) to 9am on Thursday a total of 12 vehicles were set on fire across the country. 

In this incident, two buses, two covered vans, five trucks, two Lagunas, and one train were burnt. About 21 units of fire service and civil defence and 116 personnel worked to extinguish this fire.

However, since the announcement of the election schedule, the fire service has not received news of fire in Dhaka City but two incidents were reported in Dhaka division. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miscreants set fire to two local buses parked under the Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury flyover at Wasa intersection in Chattogram around 11:15pm on Wednesday (15 November).

Upon receiving the information, the fire service personnel went to the spot and brought the fire under control.

There was no casualty reported as there was no one in the car.

A group of people set fire to a commuter train standing at Tangail railway station in the early hours of Thursday (16 November), resulting in significant damage to two coaches.

Though there are CCTV cameras at Gharinda railway station, the compartments engulfed in flames were outside the surveillance range, according to station sources.

Upon receiving the information at 3am, local firefighters swiftly arrived at the station and extinguished the fire.

The other incidents of fire occurred in Barisal, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

Similar arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous phases of the BNP-Jamat blockade as well. 

 

