Bus set on fire in Dhaka's Gulistan

A public transport engulfed in flames amid 3-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Photo: TBS

A group of people set fire to a "Malancha Paribahan" bus in front of Gulistan's GPO (General Post Office) in the capital on Tuesday amid the dawn-to-dusk hartal enforced by BNP and Jamaat across the country.

Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar fire station went to the spot to douse the fire promptly after receiving information around 1pm, confirmed Lima Khanom, control room officer of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The flame was doused around 1:16am, according to a press note issued by the fire service.

No casualties were reported from the incident, yet it resulted in damages worth Tk3 lakh.

Earlier this morning, at least four people, including a mother and her son, were killed as three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon.

Incidents of setting fire to trains and vehicles have been occurring frequently in the country since last month amid political tumult.

The nationwide hartal today was called to press home the demands for the resignation of the current government and the restoration of a caretaker government.