11 vehicles set on fire in 3 days: Fire Service

File Photo: Saqlain Rizve/ TBS
File Photo: Saqlain Rizve/ TBS

At least eleven arson attacks on vehicles used for public transport were recorded in the past three days till 6:00am on Sunday, said fire service authorities.

Of the total vehicles, four were set on fire in Dhaka while five in Gazipur, one each in Sylhet and Dinajpur, said Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's Media Cell.

Three covered vans, five buses and three trucks were set on fire during this period starting from 6:00am on 30 November.

A total of 96 members of 19 firefighting units were engaged in dousing the flames during this period, added the fire service official.

So far, 244 vehicles and establishments have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since 28 October, according to the fire service.

 

