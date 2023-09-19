10th Asian Tourism Fair begins 21 September

The three-day 10th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka from 21 to 23 September.

Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and editor of Tourism Bichitra, announced the dates during a press conference held at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday (19 September) and said the fair will serve as a gateway for travellers to explore captivating destinations, unique experiences, and exclusive travel packages.

"From vibrant cities to serene beaches, from historical landmarks to modern attractions, the fair promises to showcase every facet of the world of travel," he said.

He further said, "Bangladesh, with its unique natural beauty and cultural diversity, has the potential to emerge as an enticing travel destination for both domestic and international tourists. Realising this potential requires joint efforts from the government and the private sector.

"In alignment with the ongoing 'Mujib's Bangladesh' celebrations and to commemorate Bangabandhu, the 10th edition of the Asian Tourism Fair will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka."

This year, approximately 150 tourism companies from various countries, including Dhaka, Bangladesh, India, China, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Nubai are expected to participate in the fair.

Visitors can look forward to a plethora of enticing packages, discounts, and offers tailored to both business-to-business (B2B) enterprises and tourists.

The fair would open for visitors from 10am until 7pm every day.

The entry fee to the fair is Tk30. However, students can enjoy free admission by registering online. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in raffle draws with the chance to win attractive prizes.