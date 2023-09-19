10th Asian Tourism Fair begins 21 September

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:48 pm

Related News

10th Asian Tourism Fair begins 21 September

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:48 pm
Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The three-day 10th Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka from 21 to 23 September.

Mohiuddin Helal, chairman of Asian Tourism Fair and editor of Tourism Bichitra, announced the dates during a press conference held at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday (19 September) and said the fair will serve as a gateway for travellers to explore captivating destinations, unique experiences, and exclusive travel packages.

"From vibrant cities to serene beaches, from historical landmarks to modern attractions, the fair promises to showcase every facet of the world of travel," he said.

He further said, "Bangladesh, with its unique natural beauty and cultural diversity, has the potential to emerge as an enticing travel destination for both domestic and international tourists. Realising this potential requires joint efforts from the government and the private sector. 

"In alignment with the ongoing 'Mujib's Bangladesh' celebrations and to commemorate Bangabandhu, the 10th edition of the Asian Tourism Fair will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka."

This year, approximately 150 tourism companies from various countries, including Dhaka, Bangladesh, India, China, Nepal, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Nubai are expected to participate in the fair.

Visitors can look forward to a plethora of enticing packages, discounts, and offers tailored to both business-to-business (B2B) enterprises and tourists.

The fair would open for visitors from 10am until 7pm every day.

The entry fee to the fair is Tk30. However, students can enjoy free admission by registering online. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in raffle draws with the chance to win attractive prizes.

Top News

tourism fair / Asian Tourism Fair / Asian Tourism Fair (ATF) / Bangladesh / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

49m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

2h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

14m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS