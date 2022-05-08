1050L stockpiled soybean oil seized in Ctg 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has recovered 1050 litres of soybean oil hidden in a warehouse of CDA Karnaphuli Market in Chaumuhani of Chattogram city. 

The owner of the store named Khaja Store was fined Tk40,000 for creating an artificial crisis in the market by illegally stockpiling following a drive led by Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Chattogram Divisional Office Assitant Director Md Anisur Rahman Sunday (8 May). 

"We conducted drives in Bahaddarhat and Chaumuhani areas. We raided the edible oil stores at Karnaphuli Market. At that time we found more than 1,050 litres of soybean oil stored in the godown of Messrs. Khaja Store," he said. 

Anisur Rahman also said the seized edible oil was immediately sold to nearby stores. 

soybean oil / Consumer Rights / Chattogram

