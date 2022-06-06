10 victims of Ctg depot fire in critical condition at SHNIBPS

Fourteen people, who suffered burn injuries in the explosion at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, are being treated at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

Ten people are in critical condition, of them four are being treated in the ICU, Prof Mohammad Abul Kalam, director of the burn unit told reporters on Monday.

One of the ICU patients, who is a firefighter, has suffered 80% burns and is under life support, he added.

Another firefighter has suffered 64% burns and is being treated in the ICU as well.

The six other people who are in critical condition are being treated at the post-operative unit of the hospital, said the director.

Photo: TBS

He also said that four people are on the path of recovery.

Another three patients, whose lungs have been burned by 15-25%, are being brought to SHNIBPS, confirmed Dr Samanta Lal Sen, national coordinator of SHNIBPS.

He also said 130 patients injured in the blaze were being treated at Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital.

Meanwhile, the condition of six people is critical and they are being treated in the ICU of different hospitals in Chattogram.

As the condition of three of them is critical they are being taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for advanced treatment.