21 August grenade attack: Politics still carries the scar

The haunting memory of the grenade attack on 21 August 2004, designed to obliterate the entire leadership of the Awami League, remains etched in the nation's consciousness. This unprecedented atrocity, unparalleled in the country's history, is a stark reminder of the horrors this nation must never witness again.

Unfortunately, even after 19 years, the trial for this heinous attack is yet to reach its final conclusion.

Twenty four people died in the attack, many on the spot, whose death was not so easy. AL Women Affairs Secretary Ivy Rahman was immobilised in a flood of blood for hours when both her legs were blown off at the knees. Three days later, on 24 August, she died tragically.

21 August grenade attack in pictures

The current Prime Minister and former opposition leader, Sheikh Hasina, was the primary target and narrowly survived with severe ear damage.

People were seen rushing for safe place as grenades started exploding at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21 in 2004. Photo- Roton Gomes.

Hundreds of party workers, who also survived, continue to bear the physical and emotional scars of the grenade attack, with numerous shrapnel fragments still embedded in their bodies.

Three cases were filed after the attack. In the first seven years, the investigating officer was changed six times. The first inquiry was conducted during the BNP-Jamaat government but no report was submitted.

Finally, ASP Fazlul Kabir filed a charge sheet on 11 June 2008 in two separate cases under the Explosives and Murder Act in a fresh investigation during the caretaker government.

The verdict of the two cases was announced on 10 October 2018, almost 14 years after the incident.

People rescuing Awami League party leadersSaber Hossain Chowdhury and Obaidul Quader from the blast spot. Photo: Roton Gomes

The court sentenced to death 19 people, including former state minister for home Lutfuzzaman Babar, and awarded life imprisonment to another 19, including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in the murder case.

These people implemented the plan working with militant organisations.

Among those sentenced to death, 14 were members of the militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad.

However, there remains the matter of review hearings after appeals have been resolved. The exact duration required to complete these processes remains uncertain.

Victims were seen lying on the ground after the August 21 grenade attack in 2004. Photo- Roton Gomes.

The appeal against that judgement in the High Court, the jail appeal and the death reference (approval of the death sentence) are still pending.

On December 5 last year, the process for hearing the death reference and convicts' appeal began at the bench comprising Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Regarding the case, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told The Business Standard that reading the paper book of the case is almost at the last stage.

"The senior judge of the bench is currently unwell. Hopefully he will sit on the bench when he is healthy. We will conclude the hearing once the bench sits," he said.

Suranjit Sengupta was being taken to safe zone after the attack on August 21, 2004. Photo- Roton Gomes.

"When the hearing begins, the defence lawyers will present their arguments. I will present our statement later. It will take us 10 to 12 working days to complete the hearing," he added.

The chief law officer of the state said they will appeal to the court to uphold the judgement. "I will plead to uphold the judgement of all accused including Tariq Rahman."

The attorney general said the hearings will be completed and ready for judgement by October.

Joj Mia and efforts to dilute justice

The BNP-Jammat government at the time interfered with the investigation and trial of the case, leading to delays.

On 22 August, the day after the grenade attack, the initial case was filed at the Motijheel police station. Subsequently, separate murder and explosives cases were filed.

One significant aspect of the investigation revolved around Joj Mia.

Sheikh Hasina was saved by a human-shield, formed by the senior leaders of Awami league during August 21 grenade attack in 2004. Photo- Roton Gomes.

Falsely implicated in the case, Joj Mia gained infamy seemingly overnight after his arrest by the CID from his home on 10 June 2005. He was remanded for 17 days and interrogated by the CID.

In the confession given to the court on 26 June 2005, Joj Mia said he was paid to participate in the grenade attack. Joj Mia later said he was intimidated into making a statement about his involvement in the grenade attack.

Later in 2007, the caretaker government came and took the initiative to investigate this case again. After the investigation, the CID issued the charge sheet for the two cases on 11 June 2008. In the same year, the imprisoned Joj Mia was acquitted.