India should hand over Hasina to Bangladesh when asked: Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks at an activists’ conference organised by Jamaat’s Nilphamari unit at the district town’s municipal field on 8 November 2024. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called on India to hand over Sheikh Hasina to Bangladeshi authorities whenever the nation's courts ask as the ousted prime minister faces multiple cases on numerous charges, including murder, genocide, crimes against humanity, and enforced disappearances.

"If our neighbours thrive, so will we. We expect them to act with the spirit of good neighbourliness," he said at an activists' conference organised by Jamaat's Nilphamari unit at the district town's municipal field today (8 November).

Hasina fled the country on 5 August in the face of a student-led mass uprising, which ended the Awami League's 15-year rule.

Saying there was no peace in the country for the past 15 years, he alleged that people of all religions were persecuted, including Jamaat. "All of our offices were sealed."

"This country will no longer tolerate discrimination. We will neither engage in crime or corruption ourselves, nor allow others to do so," he added.

He also said the concept of majority and minority will no longer exist in this country.

Talking to reporters after the conference, the Jamaat chief said, "We have proposed a 10-point reform agenda. If the interim government implements our proposal, a free and fair election can be held. We have suggested a proportional voting system to value the vote of every person."

In response to another question, he said, "The government must hold the election within a reasonable timeframe, and we should give the government sufficient time for the necessary reforms.

"The BNP is constantly reminding the government about the election. But everyone agrees on giving the government enough time."

Responding to a question about education, Shafiqur said, "We have prepared a necessary reform proposal for the education sector also. It will be given if the government wants it."

He mentioned that they also have several proposals regarding the constitution.