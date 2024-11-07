Sheikh Hasina congratulates Trump

Deposed prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (6 November).

According to a statement released by Awami League on X, the ex-prime minister termed Trump's "resounding election victory" as a "testament to his extraordinary leadership qualities and the immense trust bestowed on him by the American people."

"Sheikh Hasina recalled with fondness her several meetings and interactions as Prime Minister with @realDonaldTrump and @MELANIATRUMP during his first presidency," reads the statement.

"She hoped that under his second presidency, the bilateral relations between the friendly countries of Bangladesh and the United States of America would be further strengthened. She expressed her commitment to working together again to advance the bilateral and multilateral interests of both countries," it added.

Sheikh Hasina also wished the president-elect and his family good health, long life, and happiness, and the friendly people of the United States of America continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

Donald Trump was elected US president, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

Trump, 78, recaptured the White House today by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected, following a campaign of dark rhetoric that deepened the polarisation in the country.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country for India on 5 August in the face of an extraordinary student uprising.

According to Indian digital news platform The Print, the ousted Bangladeshi prime minister is residing in a safe house in India's Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi.

Since her ouster, the former prime minister has been accused in over 200 murder cases filed over the killings during the mass uprising.

Quoting intelligence sources, Indian daily Hindustan Times on 25 October reported that ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is staying in a secure bungalow in the VVIP area in central Delhi, near India Gate and Khan Market.

The report comes just a day after Indian online newspaper The Print's report, which said Hasina is residing in a safe house in India's Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi.