Hasina, Quader's symbolic execution staged at DU

Students at Dhaka University staged a symbolic execution as part of a protest against fascism, displaying effigies of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, and Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon.

The event, titled "Symbolic Execution of Fascism in the People's Court of Students", took place in front of the university's TSC at about 2:30pm today. Anti-fascist activists, including students, workers, and citizens, participated in the demonstration.

Before the symbolic execution, Bin Yamin Molla, spokesperson of the platform and president of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said, "We must ensure that fascist forces can never return to Bangladesh. They should not be able to participate in elections, even independently. We do not want them to rise again and commit violence against innocent people."

After unveiling the gallows, Molla urged the interim government to bring the Awami League and its allies to justice as soon as possible.

He said, "The Awami League is trying to return by any means. Those responsible for genocide, enforced disappearances, and killings must be arrested immediately. Their political activities should be banned, and those who have served as MPs or ministers must be brought to justice."

Molla added, "The accomplices of fascism must be removed from the bureaucratic, business, and legal sectors. During the student-mass uprising, students and citizens lost hands, feet, and eyes. Families have lost parents, siblings, spouses, and children who will never return. So, how can the Awami League and Jatiya Party return?"