Challenging time waiting for RMG

Analysis

Sharif Zahir
28 January, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 11:51 pm

Related News

Challenging time waiting for RMG

Sharif Zahir
28 January, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 11:51 pm
Sharif Zahir. TBS Sketch
Sharif Zahir. TBS Sketch

Reading the news of export growth in September-December last year, I first thought that it is just my company that is not faring well. But my business companions from small and large industries are also facing a similarly grim situation. 

As we know, brands and retailers across the globe still have a huge inventory of stockpiled products in the post-Covid period. They are managing their supply chains accordingly. To this day, many small to premium brands have 40-80% of products in stock. 

We saw record RMG exports till June last year, but orders dropped by 10-30% post-June. We have to understand what happened in the global market. 

The reality is buyers like Walmart and others could not clear their stock yet amid the global recession.

Our prediction is that this order shortage will continue in the coming days. We expect that the situation will see some improvement in March–April next year.

During the Covid in 2020 when everything was shutting down, the government came out with a stimulus package which was the right initiative at the time. Without that rescue package, the garment industry might have collapsed.  

After the Export Development Fund (EDF) repayment schedule was relaxed, thanks to government support, the industry made a good comeback.

Another challenge for the industry is the currency pressure (exchange rates and dollar shortage). It is very worrisome.  If the RMG sector suffers, then the overall economy will suffer.

If the sector fails to revive, then we will see mass layoffs, retrenchment and other austerity measures in the industry, as the cost of production is growing every day.

So, the next six to eight months will be a very challenging period for this sector.

Sharif Zahir, Managing Director of Ananta Group

Economy

RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

14h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

5h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

4h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

3h | TBS SPORTS
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund