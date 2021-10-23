Can’t have your cake and eat it too

A 15% overstatement in counting official reserves is no trivial matter. The IMF findings in this regard are concerning. Forewarned is forearmed, says an old proverb.

Reserve asset portfolios have special characteristics that distinguish them from other foreign currency assets. There are internationally accepted accounting principles, detailed in the IMF Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), which provide specific guidelines for the compilation of reserve assets. The Bangladesh Bank (BB) follows BPM6 conventions in recording and reporting international transactions in goods, services, and assets.

Let's step back a little to the basics first.

What are official foreign exchange reserves?

These are external assets readily available to and controlled by the monetary authorities for meeting balance of payments financing needs, intervention in exchange markets, and for other related purposes, according to BPM6. Coverage of countries' data on international reserves varies because some countries do not fully disclose their international reserves. Some define reserve assets differently for operational purposes. However, good practice requires consistency over time and full disclosure in line with the accepted conventions.

Having adopted BPM6, accounting for reserves in Bangladesh should include easily marketable foreign currency assets available to and controlled by the BB. Reserves must be held in the form of convertible (i.e. internationally tradable) foreign currency claims on nonresidents in order to be liquid and freely useable for settlements of international transactions.

The specific issues flagged by the IMF on the treatment of several uses of reserves point to significant departures from these principles. Instead of being defensive, BB should take serious cognisance of the recommended corrections to prevent damage to the credibility of such a key indicator. Investors use this to assess a country's ability to manage external risks. Inflating reserves also creates an exaggerated sense of comfort among the macroeconomic policymakers, not to speak of misleading markets at one's own peril.

What went wrong?

The BB appears to be including assets that are not easily convertible into reserve currencies as and when needed, including managing the exchange rate. Reserves used to provide financing for infrastructure, loans to resident banks collateralized in local currency, foreign currency deposits with state-owned banks, investments in non-investment grade bonds and lending to Sri Lanka do not pass the convertibility, liquidity, and safety tests for counting them as reserve assets.

These are assets BB owns but they are not at the effective disposal of BB nor are they available for use should the necessity arise. Putting reserves into illiquid and risky uses and yet counting them as part of official foreign exchange reserves is akin to having your cake and eating it too.

In BPM6, claims denominated in foreign exchange in resident banks are excluded from reserves assets. To be liquid such foreign currency assets must be freely usable for settlements of international transactions. Assets redeemable in nonconvertible foreign currencies cannot be reserve assets. Lines of credit that could be drawn on and foreign exchange resources that could be obtained under swap agreements (such as loans to Sri Lanka) do not qualify as reserve assets because it is neither immediately redeemable nor collateralized in the same currency of the loan.

By necessity, reserve asset accounting must be highly conservative, prioritising liquidity and safety. Reserve assets should encompass only those assets over which BB can exercise direct and effective control. The test of such control must be applied strictly. The potential for transferring assets to or from the resident banks is too indirect. The bulk (86%) of the $7.2 billion reserve overstatement is foreign currency loans to local banks.

Why game accounts?

Assessing reserves is essential to evaluating a country's overall external position. Too few reserves put a country's economy and finances at risk. Too many reserves imply that a country is relying excessively on the rest of the world's demand, rather than its own demand. There is no scientific answer on how few is too few and how many is too many.

There are several rules of thumb. Countries must, at a minimum, have enough to pay for 3 to 6 months of imports of goods and services. That buffers shortages of essential consumption, raw materials, intermediate inputs, and capital goods. Another rule is to have enough to cover the country's debt payments and current account deficits for 12 months or more. Yet another is less than 100% ratio of short-term debt (based on original maturity) to reserves. Last but not the least, there is the 20% or more of reserve to broad money metric.

Based on data in July-August this fiscal year, $39 billion is equivalent to 6.2 months of imports of goods and services and 54 months of current account deficit and debt amortization payments. Short-term external debt is slightly over 30% of reserves. Reserve to broad money ratio is about 21%.

Going by conventional ratios, the $39 billion reserves are indeed adequate. It is therefore hard to understand indulgence in "creative" accounting to show a bloated reserve position.

Reserve adequacy never guaranteed

Countries hold reserves as a buffer to absorb or self-insure against balance of payment shocks, including sudden stops in international capital flows; provide foreign currency liquidity to banks in stressed situations; and mitigate volatility in foreign exchange markets. Bangladesh has been experiencing bits of all of these in recent months.

International commodity price increases have led to a surge in merchandise import bill, remittances have decelerated, external current account deficit has widened, and foreign portfolio investments have remained persistently negative since July 2020. Appropriately disclosed foreign currency reserves play a stabilising role by discouraging one-way bets during such episodes of financial stress.

The path and outlook for reserves are influenced by many factors, but the phase of rapid reserve growth may be over. BB needs to reassess the balance of different objectives of reserve management. Recent developments highlight the importance of exchange rate management, maintaining external liquidity and market confidence, and keeping an emergency reserve. These should inform the ordering of reserve management priority: safety, liquidity, and return.

In an uncertain world, 'adequate' reserves are reserves considered sufficient to meet the worst-case scenario requirement in a balance of payments distress. Central banks focus on return when reserves are higher than this level, that is, when they have "excess" reserves. While different central banks have different risk tolerance, the excess portion can be managed on a risk-return basis, rather than just complying with safety and liquidity requirements. However, once they are committed to high return-high risk-low liquid uses, they can no longer be counted as reserve assets.

Play within your limits

Central banks globally have moved towards greater diversity of asset classes and a broader use of risk assets in recent years, with roughly 15% in unconventional reserve instruments. Central banks are now significant capital markets participants. They hold about a third of all supranational debt and nearly a fifth of high-grade sovereign debt, according to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (2020).

The broader use of risk assets has not been at the expense of liquidity and safety objectives. High-grade sovereign bonds issued in reserve currencies, gold and deposits with central banks still constitute almost 80% of the global reserve portfolio.

Most central banks want to boost returns without compromising safety. The best way to do that is to diversify their portfolios if they have the capacity to manage.

The BB is not there yet. Bangladesh has limited and not fully certain access to international financial markets. Liquidity therefore gets priority. The need for the management and control of risks to ensure that asset values are protected comes next. Market and credit risks that come with broader use of risk assets can lead to sudden losses and impair liquidity. The BB has limited expertise and constrained IT capacity to play in such asset class markets.

Prudent reserve accounting is a sine qua non

Prudence in accounting practice goes beyond the common sense of being fiscally conservative. It is the practice of ensuring that reserves are not overvalued by preventing the assets from being overstated. This may not curry favor with the Pollyannaish stakeholders, but it provides a realistic view of the country's ability to meet both anticipated and unanticipated external payment obligations.

Reserve management is one critical part of our economic policies that has a good track record. Why muddy it?

How will the policymakers ensure the availability of adequate reserves, at a time when pressures on the balance of payments are mounting, if the reserve accounting is distorted? How will they set their investment priorities without credible data on the available level of reserves? Monetary and exchange rate management can go off track if forex reserves are inflated and it takes no less than an institution like the IMF to know to what extent.

The BB plays an important role in the Bangladesh economy. Its credibility should be beyond reproach not just as a virtue but as a necessity. The BB plays an important role in shaping market expectations on matters of exchange rate, interest rate, and inflation. Macroeconomic stability becomes vulnerable if the credibility of the BB is in question. Market reactions are directly related to how the BB conducts business, of which proper accounting for forex reserves is an essential pre-requisite.