Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

The intense cold and thick fog that have blanketed the country since the beginning of the year are damaging Boro and potato seedbeds, with reports of plant diseases killing seedlings.

Farmers and researchers say the crops are at risk because there are not enough varieties that can bear this cold weather, which is tending to become more extreme as a result of changing climate patterns.

In the northern parts of the country, temperatures have several times dropped below 8 degrees Celsius this week, even hitting 8 degrees in Dinajpur on Thursday.

In the northern district of Joypurhat, renowned for its potato cultivation, farmers have sown potatoes across 38,950 hectares of land.

Concerns are growing among farmers due to the recent outbreak of late blight disease affecting numerous potato fields.

Despite using regular treatments, farmers are struggling to sustain the affected plants.

Mumtaz Uddin, a farmer in Telihara village, Joypurhat, mentioned that he has been spraying medicine three times a week.

"However, it is not working and the seedlings are rotting," he added.

Rahela Parveen, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district, said the winter has become harsh, causing issues for crops, especially potatoes.

"We're advising farmers to use different remedies in their potato fields. I'm optimistic that we can avoid any major problems," she added.

Potato and Boro seedlings are facing similar challenges in Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, and Naogaon as well.

Abdus Sobhan, deputy assistant agriculture officer of Bogura DAE, said potatoes have been cultivated in 55,260 hectares in the district.

"So far, 166 hectares of potato have been affected due to winter. Besides, 13 and a half hectares of boro seedbed, 21 hectares of vegetables, and 6 hectares of pepper were damaged in winter. Late blight on potatoes and alternaria blight on mustard are also occurring in various crops due to low temperature," he added.

Jahidul Islam, a potato farmer from Erul village in Bogura, said cultivating potatoes now requires increased spending on fungicides.

"I apply medicine three to five times a week, depending on the land, costing about Tk3,000 until the potato is harvested. This time it may be Tk9,000-Tk10,000," he added.

Boro seedlings dying

Masud, a farmer in Paba upazila of Rajshahi, said the severe cold and dense fog are causing the leaves of rice seedlings to die, affecting the entire seedbed.

He expressed worry that if this continues, his seedbed may be completely destroyed.

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Agriculture is advising farmers to retain 3cm-5cm of water in Boro rice seedbeds and cover them with transparent polythene at night.

Additionally, regular spraying of fungicides on potato seedlings at approved rates every 7-10 days is recommended.

Research lacking for cold-tolerant varieties

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) research and develop varieties of rice.

Both institutions have studied and developed salinity, drought, and waterlogging-tolerant varieties, but so far, there haven't been any cold or heat-tolerant varieties.

Researchers have pointed out that the current rice varieties in Bangladesh are not suitable for temperatures above 30 degrees or below 10 degrees.

Despite the Rice Research Institute claiming that its BRRI-dhan 36 and 45 varieties are cold-tolerant, there has been no effective initiative to market them, researchers said.

They said there is a crucial need for cold-tolerant and high-heat-tolerant varieties, not just for paddy but also for other crops, given the extreme weather patterns.

Acknowledging the necessity for cold-resistant varieties, Mirza Mofazzal Islam, the director-general of BINA, said the rice genome has been sequenced.

"Now we can rapidly develop cold-tolerant and high-temperature-tolerant varieties of rice. Our researchers are already working on it," he added.