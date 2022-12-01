US Treasury makes Trump tax returns available to congressional committee

USA

BSS/AFP
01 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

US Treasury makes Trump tax returns available to congressional committee

BSS/AFP
01 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:42 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it complied with a court order to make former president Donald Trump's tax returns, which he has long fought to keep under wraps, available to a congressional committee.

The 76-year-old Trump, who recently announced he will seek the presidency again in 2024, refused to release his tax returns while in office -- as presidents have done since the 1970s -- and took to the courts to block a congressional request.

Earlier in November, however, the Supreme Court cleared the way for his returns to be handed over to the Ways and Means Committee of the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.

"Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a department spokesperson told AFP.

The department did not disclose whether the committee had accessed the documents, according to an official.

Committee members did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The committee has been seeking tax returns from Trump and business entities related to him for the period of 2015 to 2020.

The Supreme Court decision came with just a few weeks remaining in the term of the current Congress, with Republican lawmakers due to take over the House in January after winning a slight majority in the November 8 midterm elections.

World+Biz

Donald Trump / Tax returns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

2h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

2h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

4h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

14h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

15h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending