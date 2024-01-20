US space company upbeat on next Moon mission despite lander's demise

USA

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:47 am

Related News

US space company upbeat on next Moon mission despite lander's demise

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander was launched on 8 January

BSS/AFP
20 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:47 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The head of the American space company whose lunar lander failed this week in its mission to reach the Moon expressed optimism Friday that the next attempt would achieve its goal.

"I am more confident than ever now that our next mission will be successful and land on the surface of the Moon," Astrobotic CEO John Thornton told a news conference, highlighting challenges his team had overcome in the "unexpected but very exciting mission."

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander was launched on 8 January under an experimental new partnership between US space agency NASA and private industry intended to reduce costs for American taxpayers and seed a lunar economy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But the lander experienced an explosion shortly after separating from its rocket and was leaking fuel, damaging its outer shell as well as making it impossible to reach its destination.

Thornton called it a "difficult" moment, saying the problem likely stemmed from a faulty valve and that a full investigation would be carried out.

But he remained upbeat about the mission.

"After that anomaly we just had victory after victory after victory, showing the spacecraft was working in space, showing that the payloads can operate," he said, referring to scientific experiments onboard, particularly from NASA, that were able to gather data.

Thornton said he had "independent confirmation" the crippled Peregrine lander had burned up in the atmosphere as it plunged back to Earth.

Astrobotic's next mission, scheduled for November, is to carry a rover developed by NASA to the Moon's South Pole, where American astronauts are meant to explore in coming years.

The Viper rover's mission is to learn more about the origin and distribution of water -- in the form of ice -- and determine how it could be used on future missions.

Viper will ride to the Moon on Astrobotic's Griffin lander, which is about three times the size of the ill-fated Peregrine.

Viper is "very sophisticated and costly," senior NASA official Joel Kearns said. "So we want to make sure we really understand the root cause and the contributing factors of what happened on Peregrine."

"If we have to modify our plans for Griffin... we will," he added.

NASA had paid Astrobotic about $100 million under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to ship its science instruments to the Moon, as it prepares to send American astronauts back to the barren world later this decade under the Artemis program.

Officials at NASA have made clear their strategy of "more shots on goal" means more chances to score. The next attempt under CLPS, by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, launches in February.

World+Biz

Moon Lander / space / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

39m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos