US proposes reclassifying marijuana as low-risk drug

USA

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:32 pm

Related News

US proposes reclassifying marijuana as low-risk drug

Marijuana has been classified since 1970 as a so-called Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) -- the same level as with heroin, ecstasy and LSD

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden's administration formally proposed on Thursday reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift that would bring federal policy more in line with public opinion.

"No one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana. Period," Biden said in a video statement.

"Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana and I'm committed to righting those wrongs."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Marijuana has been classified since 1970 as a so-called Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) -- the same level as with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. That classification means it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

But it would be downgraded to a Schedule III drug under the proposal, putting it alongside drugs like ketamine and painkillers containing codeine, considered to have a moderate to low likelihood of dependence.

That wouldn't make it legal, but it could lead to fewer arrests at the federal level.

The proposal to reclassify cannabis was unveiled by the Biden administration at the end of April and the Justice Department officially launched the process on Thursday.

Marijuana will remain a controlled substance until the process -- which includes a public comment period and a potential hearing before a judge -- is complete.

In 2022, Biden became the first president to initiate a federal review of marijuana policy.

Racist past

The issue is seen as a potential vote winner for Biden as he faces Republican Donald Trump in a tough election rematch this November, especially among younger people that the Democratic incumbent is struggling to court.

A Pew Research Center survey found 88 percent of Americans believe marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use. Just 11 percent said it should not be legal at all.

Cannabis was first outlawed at the federal level in 1937, a decision critics say was made largely on the basis of racist ideas, as the drug was perceived as being intimately tied to jazz music, the Black community and Mexican immigrants.

The 1970s brought the "War on Drugs," which likewise disproportionately hit minorities -- before the medical marijuana movement took root in the 1990s. In 2012, US states began to make recreational cannabis legal for adults.

Cannabis is today a multibillion-dollar business in the United States, with more than half of all states having legalized recreational and medicinal cannabis use, including California and New York.

But figures show that racial minorities, in particular Black Americans, are overrepresented in marijuana-related arrests.

"This decision is monumental," the NAACP civil rights organization said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Far too many Black Americans have fallen victim to a system designed for their demise."

Boost to legal industry

Since the drug remains a controlled substance at the national level, everyone involved is still technically breaking the law of the land.

The classification makes it difficult for businesses in the marijuana industry to access banking services, stops federal funding for medical marijuana research and prevents interstate commerce as well as federal regulation on best practices and protocols for marijuana.

A reclassification would also allow companies to deduct their operating expenses from their taxes, which is currently prohibited.

Thursday's decision "will unlock important research on the medical efficacy of cannabis and bring about real change for legal operators," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in a statement to AFP.

On Wall Street, industry shares rose, with Curaleaf gaining 1.07 percent and Verano Holdings .69 percent.

World+Biz

marijuana / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

3h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

5h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

5h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

18h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos