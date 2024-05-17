China 'can't have it both ways' with Russia and West: US

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:41 pm

Related News

China 'can't have it both ways' with Russia and West: US

The United States has charged that China, while not directly sending weapons to Russia, has supported Moscow's largest defense industry expansion since Soviet times, a concern raised by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Beijing last month

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:41 pm
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019/ Reuters

The United States on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot both improve ties with the West and support Russia after he vowed to boost relations with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The People's Republic of China can't have its cake and eat it too," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"It can't have it both ways and want to have (better) relationships with Europe and other countries while simultaneously continuing to fuel the biggest threat to European security in a long time," Patel said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The United States has charged that China, while not directly sending weapons to Russia, has supported Moscow's largest defense industry expansion since Soviet times, a concern raised by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Beijing last month.

Xi and Putin framed their nations' ties as a stabilizing force as they met Thursday in Beijing, where the Russian president is seeking greater Chinese backing for his war effort.

The two leaders signed a joint statement on deepening their "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Chinese support for Russia's defense industry "not only threatens Ukrainian security, it threatens European security," Patel said.

Xi, in remarks broadcast on Russian television, said that China "looks forward to the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent."

Asked about China's stated support for a peace process, Patel said, "From our point of view, the solution is simple -- the Russian Federation can just leave Ukraine."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States did not "see anything new" in the Russia-China joint statement.

"We find it unacceptable that Chinese companies are helping Putin wage this war against Ukraine," she said.

USA / China

China / Russia / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

3h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

5h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

5h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

18h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos