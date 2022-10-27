US sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova

USA

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

US sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova

Reuters
27 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:59 am
Leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc delivers a speech during a rally demanding a creation of parliament coalition, in Chisinau, Moldova June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc delivers a speech during a rally demanding a creation of parliament coalition, in Chisinau, Moldova June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country.

The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Romania, applied for European Union membership this year and strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, moves that angered Moscow.

The designations include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, who has manipulated "key sectors of Moldova's government, including the law enforcement, electoral and judicial sectors," the statement said.

Another person targeted is exiled opposition politician Ilan Shor, whose supporters marched through the former Soviet republic's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday this week to denounce Moldova's pro-Western leaders. Shor, convicted of fraud in 2017 in connection with a $1 billion bank scandal, lives in Israel.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Shor was trying to destabilise the country and undermine its EU membership bid.

"I thank all those who contributed to the punishment of corrupt officials," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"I hope that these (sanctions) ... will serve as an example for the Moldovan judicial system, which has sabotaged and delayed criminal prosecutions, court cases, corruption prosecutions and the recovery of money from Plahotniuc, Shor and other corrupt officials," she said.

World+Biz

USA / Russia / sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

11h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

11h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

11h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question