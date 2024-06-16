Sales of cattle feed, slaughtering tools gain pace as Eid approaches

The sales of cattle feed and slaughtering equipment gained momentum in the capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, set to be celebrated tomorrow.

Vendors have set up makeshift shops at many road intersections across the city selling straw, husks, grass, animal feed, sharp knives, machetes (chapati), kitchen knives (boti), log seat (khatia), and mats (chatai).

These seasonal vendors typically engage in other occupations throughout the year but turn to this business in the two to three days before Eid.

Asadul Islam, a vendor in Kallyanpur, has been engaged in this seasonal business for the past five years. During the rest of the year, he sells vegetables.

This year, Asadul bought grass worth Tk40,000 from Manikganj, expecting to earn Tk5,000-Tk7,000 in profit.

Dulu Sheikh, who brought log seats made from tamarind wood from Narail, was selling small-sized ones for Tk200-Tk250 and large ones for TK500-Tk700.

Dulu said buyers spend a lot on sacrificial animals, but often bargain hard when purchasing accessories.

Visits to different areas of Karwan Bazar, Kallyanpur and Moghbazar yesterday revealed that medium-sized mats were being sold for Tk200-Tk250 and larger ones for Tk350-Tk400.

Meanwhile, cattle feed vendors too said they were happy with their sales so far.

Mahmud, a vendor, said sales of cow feed had increased as people in the capital started buying sacrificial animals, with sales reaching around Tk10,000 in one day and expected to increase today.

He was selling wheat husk for Tk60-Tk70 per kg, lentil husk for Tk70, and paddy husk for Tk20 per kg. Straw was priced at Tk20 per kg, grass at Tk20-Tk40, and jackfruit leaf flour at Tk25.

The demand for sacrificial animals this Eid-ul-Adha is 1.07 crore, while around 1.3 crore animals, including cows and goats, are ready for sacrifice, resulting in a surplus of over 22 lakh animals, according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Slaughtering tools

The sale of various butchers' equipment and accessories has also registered an increase. Blacksmiths were seen having a busy time making knives and machetes at their workshops.

Manjur Hossain, a seller at Mayer Doa Hardware in Karwan Bazar, said the price of a good quality iron machete weighing a kilogramme was Tk10,000, while lower quality iron tools range from Tk500 to Tk600. Animal slaughter knives range from Tk200 to Tk800, depending on size.

Mohammad Harun, president of the Municipal Karmakar Market in Karwan Bazar, said there are 12 permanent blacksmith shops in the market, each selling products worth Tk50,000 to Tk60,000 per day for about a week around Eid-ul-Adha.

However, demand drops significantly after Eid, he said, noting that the price of raw iron has almost doubled over the past year, reducing their profit margins.